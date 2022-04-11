Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Vipshop by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 40,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

