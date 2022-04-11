Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $24,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 908,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

