Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,835 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,283,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.53 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $372.13 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

