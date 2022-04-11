Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 596.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,782 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tronox were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Tronox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 69,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $18.58 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.