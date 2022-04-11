Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 186.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

NYSE BCE opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $58.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.