Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:PKX opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. POSCO has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter.

POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.