Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 2,281 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,472. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQH opened at $31.46 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

