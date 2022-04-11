Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 60,523 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 252.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,523 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 253,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of HTH opened at $27.92 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

