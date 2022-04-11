Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 27,156 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,156 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $84.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

