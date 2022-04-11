Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 317,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,435 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3,181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
