Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s current price.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE RRC opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Range Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

