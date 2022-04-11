Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $42.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.60 on Friday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

