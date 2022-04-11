Raymond James Lowers Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$85.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.86.

EQGPF stock remained flat at $$52.21 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

