Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.76.

Shares of RJF opened at $108.62 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

