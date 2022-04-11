Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,092 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STORE Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211,642 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 348,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in STORE Capital by 5.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 33.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

