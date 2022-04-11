Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 18.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

