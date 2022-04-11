Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,826,000 after buying an additional 864,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after buying an additional 828,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after buying an additional 5,699,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

