Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $277,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

