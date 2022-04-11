Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 116 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $166.36 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $168.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.62.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

