Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $246,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $121.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.11.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

