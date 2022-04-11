Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $275,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,508 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $53,597,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 9,188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $32.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

