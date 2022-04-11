Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $71.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

