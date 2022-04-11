Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

O stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

