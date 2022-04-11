Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cargojet (CGJTF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cargojet (OTCMKTS: CGJTF):
- 3/30/2022 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$240.00 to C$250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$311.00 to C$302.00.
- 3/30/2022 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$215.00.
- 3/30/2022 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$230.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$201.00 to C$203.00.
OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $131.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.46. Cargojet Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.98 and a 12 month high of $180.00.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
