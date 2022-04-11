Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fuchs Petrolub (FPE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA: FPE):

4/8/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €40.00 ($43.96) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/7/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €33.00 ($36.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €41.00 ($45.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €46.00 ($50.55) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/21/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €50.00 ($54.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/18/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €50.00 ($54.95) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/18/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €47.70 ($52.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/14/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €41.00 ($45.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €41.00 ($45.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

FPE traded up €0.25 ($0.27) on Monday, reaching €25.05 ($27.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,006 shares. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($49.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.93.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

