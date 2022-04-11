Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

4/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $660.00 to $790.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

2/28/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $300.00 to $450.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $900.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $980.00.

2/18/2022 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $49.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $975.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,662,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,753,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $918.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $969.53. The company has a market capitalization of $980.09 billion, a PE ratio of 199.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Get Tesla Inc alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,411,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 64,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $69,244,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $2,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.