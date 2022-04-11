Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stelco (STLC)

Stelco (TSE: STLC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/30/2022 – Stelco was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$48.00.
- 3/30/2022 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$55.50 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Stelco is now covered by analysts at Eight Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Stelco was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$51.00.
- 3/16/2022 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00.
- 3/15/2022 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00.
Shares of STLC opened at C$50.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.44. Stelco Holdings Inc has a one year low of C$28.62 and a one year high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 3.67%.
