Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stelco (STLC)

Stelco (TSE: STLC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2022 – Stelco was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$48.00.

3/30/2022 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$55.50 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Stelco is now covered by analysts at Eight Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Stelco was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$51.00.

3/16/2022 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00.

3/15/2022 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00.

Shares of STLC opened at C$50.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.44. Stelco Holdings Inc has a one year low of C$28.62 and a one year high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 3.67%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

