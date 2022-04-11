Reed’s (REED) and The Competition Critical Review

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Reed’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reed’s
|$49.60 million
|-$16.40 million
|-1.60
|Reed’s Competitors
|$5.72 billion
|$412.51 million
|-98.05
Profitability
This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reed’s
|-33.07%
|-187.58%
|-67.39%
|Reed’s Competitors
|3.91%
|0.12%
|2.03%
Risk & Volatility
Reed’s has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reed’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reed’s
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Reed’s Competitors
|215
|759
|1019
|36
|2.43
Reed’s currently has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 285.75%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its competitors.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
30.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Reed’s (Get Rating)
Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
