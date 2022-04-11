Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

RRX stock opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

