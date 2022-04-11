Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells $1,366,819.72 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $16.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $722.37. The company had a trading volume of 708,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $649.81 and a 200 day moving average of $627.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $469.80 and a 52-week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

