Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $3,687,705.40 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

REGN stock traded down $16.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $722.37. The company had a trading volume of 708,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,123. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $649.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.80 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.