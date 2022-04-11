Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

