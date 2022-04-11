Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.00 ($24.18) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.71 ($40.35).

Renault stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €21.86 ($24.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($110.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.37.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

