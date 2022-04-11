Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTO. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, April 4th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.80) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.26) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.37).
RTO opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.92) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 504.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 554.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The company has a market cap of £9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 444.20 ($5.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.68).
In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($130,343.71).
About Rentokil Initial (Get Rating)
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
