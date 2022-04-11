Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $54.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,788 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after acquiring an additional 167,532 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 129,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

