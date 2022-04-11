Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP):

3/27/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

3/25/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

3/25/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/25/2022 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2022 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2022 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2022 – MEI Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 116,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.23. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

