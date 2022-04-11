Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nikola Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nikola in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nikola’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.84. Nikola has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nikola by 47.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nikola by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,832 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth $703,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 62.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

