Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.30%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

