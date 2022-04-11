Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.38.
QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.30%.
About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
