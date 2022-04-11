Reviewing Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boqii and Able Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million 0.25 -$29.68 million ($0.25) -1.74 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Able Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boqii.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -12.56% -89.22% -16.55% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boqii and Able Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boqii currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 589.02%. Given Boqii’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Able Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Boqii has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able Energy has a beta of 16.93, meaning that its stock price is 1,593% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Able Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

