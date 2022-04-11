Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Price Target Cut to €24.00

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($27.47) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($27.47) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Rexel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $$19.63 on Monday. 234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.