RFG Advisory LLC Buys 445 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $111.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.40. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

