RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $76.01 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

