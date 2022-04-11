RFG Advisory LLC Has $267,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 191,475 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,218 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

AVB opened at $249.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.99 and a 200 day moving average of $241.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

