RFG Advisory LLC Has $813,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $190.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.36.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

