RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $149.60 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.19 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average of $146.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

