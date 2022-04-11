RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $64.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.