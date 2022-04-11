RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Incyte by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $83.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.54.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

