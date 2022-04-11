RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 11,165 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

