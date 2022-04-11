RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

AEP opened at $102.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

