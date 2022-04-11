RFG Advisory LLC Sells 263 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $175.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.74. The company has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

